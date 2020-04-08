Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $14.15. Kohl’s shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 14,704,589 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

