NCR Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,247 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 679% compared to the typical volume of 160 call options.

In other news, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NCR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NCR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NCR stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.