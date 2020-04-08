China Petroleum & Chemical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 660 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 725% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

