Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 703 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 813% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,480. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.16. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

