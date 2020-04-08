Fortune Brands Home & Security Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 583 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 825% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

NYSE FBHS opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

