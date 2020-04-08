Investors Buy Large Volume of Heico Call Options (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,081 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

Shares of HEI opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. Heico has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Heico by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heico by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth $34,091,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.