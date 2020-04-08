Investors Buy Large Volume of Heico Call Options (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,081 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.
Shares of HEI opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. Heico has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.18.
Heico Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
