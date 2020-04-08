Traders Purchase High Volume of Encore Capital Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,413 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,517% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.