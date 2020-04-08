Thomson Reuters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 455 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 569% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

