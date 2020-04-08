CF Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,775 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 579% compared to the average daily volume of 851 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 104.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 199.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

