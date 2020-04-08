Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SL Green Realty Put Options (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 535 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 633% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NYSE:SLG opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

