Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 398 put options on the company. This is an increase of 651% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,324,219 shares of company stock valued at $133,863,437 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

