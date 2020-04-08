Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 663% compared to the average daily volume of 131 put options.

NGVC stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

