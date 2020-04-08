Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 570 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $758.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.