Investors Purchase High Volume of Elanco Animal Health Put Options (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,225 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE ELAN opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $2,803,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

