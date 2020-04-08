Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

3/20/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/19/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

BLMN stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 441,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 332,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 284,667 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

