Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s year-over-year growth of Musculoskeletal Solutions and the global spine business was stellar, led by strength in U.S. Spine. This resulted from continued benefits from record recruiting of competitive representatives as well as implant pull-through from accounts, using ExcelsiusGPS systems. It is also optimistic about maintaining the upside in implant sales, with ExcelsiusGPS. Its fourth-quarter revenues were better-than-expected. Gross-margin expansion also buoys optimism. Overall, the company outperformed its industry in the past one month. On the flip side, Enabling Technologies’ revenues were marginally down year over year. Its fourth quarter with earnings were lower-than-expected. A stiff competitive landscape, shrinking operating margin, rising expenses and foreign-exchange impacts are other headwinds.”

3/27/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Globus Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

