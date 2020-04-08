Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

3/4/2020 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Enphase Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Enphase Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

2/13/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $99,576,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

