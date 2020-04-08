Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Cut by Cormark (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

AEM opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.