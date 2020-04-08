Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for W. R. Grace & Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE:GRA opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.30. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

