Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.43.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$86.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,013 shares in the company, valued at C$4,556,871. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.64 per share, with a total value of C$348,186.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,690 shares in the company, valued at C$11,329,276.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,532.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

