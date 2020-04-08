Trevali Mining Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

