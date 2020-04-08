Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Issued By Cormark

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.53.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

