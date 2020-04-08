Vornado Realty Trust to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

NYSE VNO opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

