Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Gree,Inc. stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Gree,Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

About Gree,Inc.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

