Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

GSAT stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 52.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 745,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

