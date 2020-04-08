Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTES. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE GTES opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,148.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,038.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.