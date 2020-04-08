G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

GTHX opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

