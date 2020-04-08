Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

HBCP opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

