Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBCP. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $260.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

