Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBMD. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,783 shares of company stock worth $33,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

