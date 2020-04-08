Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hamilton Lane from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.