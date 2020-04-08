Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $903.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

