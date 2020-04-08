The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.