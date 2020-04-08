Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

