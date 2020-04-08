Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after buying an additional 2,078,826 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after buying an additional 338,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 4,430,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 613,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,832,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

