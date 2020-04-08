Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

