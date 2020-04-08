Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,368,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

