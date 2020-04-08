Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) to “Buy”

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.79.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 118,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $820,113.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mauer purchased 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $92,893.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,156.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 331,571 shares of company stock worth $2,500,132 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.