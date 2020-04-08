Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.83. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,335.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,388,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 148,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

