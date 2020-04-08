Insider Selling: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Sells 127,479 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,333.89. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price objective (down from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,749 ($23.01) to GBX 1,463 ($19.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,535.93 ($20.20).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

