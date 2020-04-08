RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Insider Acquires £107,550 in Stock

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,151 ($28.30) per share, with a total value of £107,550 ($141,475.93).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,130 ($28.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,404.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,388.44. RHI Magnesita NV has a 12 month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHIM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Commerzbank reduced their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RHI Magnesita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,178.33 ($54.96).

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

