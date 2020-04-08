Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Insider Peter Coates Acquires 80,000 Shares

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) insider Peter Coates acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 130.18 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.48. Glencore PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion and a PE ratio of -43.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.19).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

