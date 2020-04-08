Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Robin Freestone Buys 30,000 Shares

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Robin Freestone purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,200 ($116,022.10).

Robin Freestone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Robin Freestone purchased 40,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 298 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.40. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Analysts forecast that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1849.6777193 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

MONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) price objective (down from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.66).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

