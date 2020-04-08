Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Insider John (Jack) Scott Perry Buys 494 Shares

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider John (Jack) Scott Perry purchased 494 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £167.26 ($220.02) per share, with a total value of £82,626.44 ($108,690.40).

Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Witan Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.50 ($3.10). The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.02.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.