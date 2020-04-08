Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Mary Teresa Rainey Buys 48,845 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Mary Teresa Rainey acquired 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £49,821.90 ($65,537.88).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.90. Hays plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.35 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays (LON:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hays plc will post 1374.0000714 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 1.11 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Hays’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Investec began coverage on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective (down from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.64 ($2.02).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.