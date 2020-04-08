David R. W. Potter Purchases 2,227 Shares of Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) Stock

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) insider David R. W. Potter purchased 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 898 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of £19,998.46 ($26,306.84).

Gresham House Strategic stock opened at GBX 895 ($11.77) on Wednesday. Gresham House Strategic PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 11.43 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,355 ($17.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,082.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,159.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

