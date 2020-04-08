David R. W. Potter Purchases 2,227 Shares of Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) insider David R. W. Potter purchased 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 898 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of £19,998.46 ($26,306.84).

Gresham House Strategic stock opened at GBX 895 ($11.77) on Wednesday. Gresham House Strategic PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 11.43 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,355 ($17.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,082.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,159.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Prudential plc Insider Sells 127,479 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Prudential plc Insider Sells 127,479 Shares of Stock
RHI Magnesita NV Insider Acquires £107,550 in Stock
RHI Magnesita NV Insider Acquires £107,550 in Stock
Glencore PLC Insider Peter Coates Acquires 80,000 Shares
Glencore PLC Insider Peter Coates Acquires 80,000 Shares
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Insider Robin Freestone Buys 30,000 Shares
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Insider Robin Freestone Buys 30,000 Shares
Witan Investment Trust plc Insider John Scott Perry Buys 494 Shares
Witan Investment Trust plc Insider John Scott Perry Buys 494 Shares
Hays plc Insider Mary Teresa Rainey Buys 48,845 Shares
Hays plc Insider Mary Teresa Rainey Buys 48,845 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report