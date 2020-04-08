Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Rebecca Ann Shelley Buys 1,944 Shares

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

HFG opened at GBX 986 ($12.97) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 980.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,020.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hilton Food Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $805.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.65.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4318.0000168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

