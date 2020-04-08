Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Rebecca Ann Shelley Buys 1,944 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).
HFG opened at GBX 986 ($12.97) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 980.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,020.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hilton Food Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $805.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.65.
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4318.0000168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
