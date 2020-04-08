Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Roger Whiteside Acquires 120 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Roger Whiteside bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,503 ($19.77) per share, with a total value of £1,803.60 ($2,372.53).

Roger Whiteside also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greggs alerts:

On Wednesday, March 25th, Roger Whiteside bought 11,251 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 1,590 ($20.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. Greggs plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,880.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,051.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,071.43 ($27.25).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.