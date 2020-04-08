UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 16.25-16.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $16.25-16.55 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

