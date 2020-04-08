Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Insider Emma Victoria Kane Purchases 5,932 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Emma Victoria Kane bought 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £1,957.56 ($2,575.06).

Shares of SEC stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.64. Sec SpA has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.03).

About SEC

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

